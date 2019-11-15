The Chrome Cast 36: One week in November 2019 will reshape the way we stream media

This week, right in the middle of a 7-day stretch between November 12th and November 19th, we sit down to discuss the way the streaming media landscape is poised to change in massive ways during this relatively nondescript week on the calendar. With Disney+ now officially launched and Google Stadia only days away, the way we approach streaming media will be fundamentally changed over the next year, and a lot of that impact will start with these two giants getting up and running in this 7-day window.

Shop Chromebooks on Amazon



Your Schedule

Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter Get Alerted About New Posts On

Notable Links

This episode is brought to to you by NordVPN. Secure your browsing on any device and keep your private data to yourself! CLICK HERE to try it out and get 75% off a three-year plan for a limited time!

This episode is also brought to you by Blue Apron. Perfectly-Portioned, chef designed meals delivered to your doorstep. Ready in 20 Minutes. Step-By-Step Recipes. Freshness Guaranteed. CLICK HERE to get started.