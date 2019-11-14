How to fully leverage Chromecast with Disney+

In case you haven’t heard, Disney+ has officially launched and this new streaming service is garnering a lot of attention. Whether you are watching the new Star Wars original series, The Mandalorian, or catching up on old episodes of The Simpsons, there is absolutely no shortage of content on Disney+. The best part is all of this content can be easily streamed to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Before we get into the details, it is important to note there are a couple of ways to watch Disney+ on Chromebooks, but there are still some kinks. Casting Disney+ allows you to enjoy movies or TV shows on a big screen while lounging on the living room couch. Also, with Chromecast you can use your TV remote to control the content, like play/pause and stop. Voice actions using the Google Assistant aren’t supported with Disney+ as of right now, but hopefully this is something they will integrate in the future as they have done with Netflix and HBO NOW.

Shop Chromebooks on Amazon

To cast Disney+ content from your phone, just look for the Chromecast button in the top right section of the app. The official Disney+ app supports Chromecast on both Android and iPhone so the Chromecast button should show up when nearby Chromecast devices are available on your WiFi network. Sometimes the icon will not appear on the homepage but will show up on the content landing page. You could also use the Android app on your Chromebook, but there are a couple of things you need to know if you want to go this route.

Additionally, you can cast Disney+ content from the web player, which looks great and works perfectly on Chromebooks and other laptops. To cast from the web, simply start playing a movie or tv show and look for the Chromecast icon in the top right corner of the video player next to the subtitles icon. Click the icon and then choose from the available cast devices. When using the web player, the Chromecast icon will not show up on the home screen or content landing pages, but will only appear when you click into the video player.

It is great to see Disney+ leverage Chromecast across the board on day one. With both the web and app experience, casting your content to a big screen is simple and works exactly as you would expect. Now the only issue will be sorting through the vast collection of Disney content like Marvel and Star Wars movies, National Geographic, Pixar, and more to decide what to cast.