The Chrome Cast 33: Pixelbook Go impresses, Pixel 4 disenchants

We’re now a week removed from the arrival of all the new Google Hardware for the Fall 2019 season. The show was great and now that we’ve had some time to reflect and decompress a bit, our feelings and reactions have become quite a bit more clear about all we saw at the event.

The main thoughts in this episode surround the Pixelbook Go and the Pixel 4/4XL. The Pixelbook Go has arrived in the office to pretty rave reviews by anyone who’s spent a few moments with it. We have a couple videos up already of the unboxing and the pre-review, but we can say it is easily one of the best Chromebooks of 2019 and we spend quite a bit of time explaining exactly why that is.

For the Pixel 4, however, the reception has not been good. As a matter of fact, we actually have a video coming out about this phone and why no one at Chrome Unboxed has actually ordered one yet. There’s a lot that goes into this, so stick around for the whole show and see why we’re so high on the Pixelbook Go and so ‘meh’ on the Pixel 4.

