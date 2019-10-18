Unboxing the Pixelbook Go

Google’s event this week has basically taken over our YouTube Channel and website with all the fun, new hardware on offer. As great as those shows and hands-on events are, there are things we simply cannot properly observe in the loud, strangely-lit environments. There’s also a bit of anxious energy that exists in those settings that makes it very tough to really react to hardware in a measured way.

Thankfully, our Pixelbook Go review unit has already arrived in the office and we wanted to at least get the basic unboxing on video so you all could see the full new-buyer’s experience for yourselves.

One of the big themes I’m already feeling from the Pixelbook Go is the attention to detail and premium experience that Google wants users to have. Sure, there are no real bells and whistles on offer with the Pixelbook Go, but I don’t think Google is really focusing on that for this particular Chromebook. Instead, the aim was to cut out all the non-necessary bits to get the price right. While $649 is a tad pricey in the Chromebook world, you have to understand this Chromebook is still the quality you’d expect from Google on all fronts.

No, there’s no pen, no fingerprint scanner, and no convertible form factors, but that doesn’t take away from the overall feel, fit and finish on offer from the Pixelbook Go. We’ll need to spend some real time with it to form a full review, but I can tell you that our first impressions in the office, away from the chaos of the event, are very good so far. Stay tuned.