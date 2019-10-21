The ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 is officially available and it’s on sale

ASUS’ latest convertible, the Flip C433, came out of nowhere and we’re still having a hard time putting our finger on where this thing is going to live in the Chrome OS space that’s rapidly becoming flooded with “premium” devices in the $400 range. We’ll save our final thoughts for Robby’s review but today, the Flip C433 is officially offiial and Best Buy has already slashed the price.

Unboxing the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433

Retailing at $499, Best Buy has listed the C433 online for the reduced price of $419 and honestly, that’s probably where it should be priced. Don’t get me wrong, the internals offer users the exact same experience as the Flip C434 but the C433 disappoints a bit out of the box thanks to a noticeably inferior build than its ssibling. That being said, ASUS’ latest offering is still an aesthetically pleasing device and I’m sure that there are many who have been anticipating getting their hands on it. Well, now you can.

Here’s a look at what you’ll get for $419 while this sale lasts:

Chrome OS

Intel 8th Gen Core m3-8100Y

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC storage

14″ 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) touch display

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, MicroSD slot and 3.5mm audio jack

2-in-1 convertible form-factor

Android and Linux app ready

3.31 lbs

12.7 in x 8.1 in x 0.6 in

End of life (presumable June of 2024 like its cohort, the C434)

Again, the Flip C433 will likely deliver on most of the areas you’d hope for but it’s difficult of recommend it at $499 or even $400 when you can still pick up devices such as the HP Chromebook x360 14 for $399 and get twice the RAM and a decidedly better built Chromebook. That’s just my opinion. If you’ve been waiting for the C433, it is at Best Buy waiting for you.

