You can get the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 in the US if you know where to look

The tale of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 has been a strange one, for sure. As a matter of fact, we currently still don’t fully understand where this Chromebook slots itself in ASUS’ current Chromebook lineup. With a spec sheet and landing page nearly identical to the ASUS Flip C434, there’s been no clear explanation as to why ASUS decided to make this slight variant of their already-popular Chromebook Flip C434.

One thing that ASUS has definitely delivered on, though, is the launch date for this highly-mysterious device. When it was formally announced, they said it would be sold in the UK first (which happened), they said it would be shipping before mid-October (which also happened), and they said it would come to the US by mid-October which, up to this point has not happened.

US Launch Is Here

As it would turn out, the ASUS Flip C433 has already landed in the US, but it isn’t exactly the easiest thing to find at the moment. While we fully expect that to change in the coming weeks, there may be some of you eagerly waiting for the chance to buy this Chromebook. For those of you that meet that description, you are in luck

Right now, across the country, many Best Buy stores have a handful of these Chromebooks in the Core m3/4GB/64GB variation. For some reason, these Flip C433’s are only in the store’s system, not in the online one. If you go to Best Buy’s website and search for the Flip C433 by model or SKU, you won’t find anything. As a matter of fact, you won’t find it anywhere online in the US.



Your Schedule

Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter Get Alerted About New Posts On

However, we can confirm that there are tons of Best Buy stores with it in stock right now if you simply go in and ask for it. We were able to get our hands on one just minutes ago at a nearby Best Buy store and after explaining that we have a bit of insider knowledge that the Chromebook isn’t in the online database, the employee was able to look it up in their local system and sell it to us. We were able to confirm there is no street date on this Chromebook, so Best Buy is well within their rights to sell it if it is in stock.

So, there you go! Now you know that the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 is not just coming soon, it is here! It would seem that most larger Best Buy stores have a few in stock, so if you are reading this and want to be one of the first to get your hands on one, you need to get to your local store and ask about purchasing it today. We’ve not even opened ours up yet, but the unboxing will be coming shortly (next 24 hours), so if you are on the fence, wait a bit to see what we think about it.