ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 now available and shipping in the UK

Just as promised, ASUS is getting the new Chromebook Flip C433 out the doors in the first half of October and, just like they said they would, they are first shipping in the UK. While most Chromebooks start their journey here in the United States, ASUS is taking a different approach with the Flip C433 and starting off in non-US markets.

We do expect this means a US launch should be imminent and on-time as promised, giving US customers a chance to snag the newest Chromebook from ASUS in a week or so from today. Assuming the rep that spoke with PC Mag was properly informed, we’re told to expect this Chromebook to be available in mid-October and that would land it somewhere around next week.

For today, however, the folks in the UK can not only purchase the Flip C433 from Amazon UK, they can expect it to ship out immediately as well. The only option on offer at this point is the 4GB/64GB version with a 8th-gen Core m3, similar to what we’ve seen for the majority of the Flip C434’s life-cycle.



In a somewhat confusing move, this Chromebook is being listed on the same page as the Flip C302 and Flip C434, making the shopping process a tad bit misleading. Once you are on the page itself, you get a few options to select and each different option is paired with a completely different Chromebook. Choose the 128GB storage option and you will actually be purchasing a Flip C434. Choose the Core m3 6Y30 and you’ll be buying the original Flip C302. Just be sure you have the right device selected, look at the images, and make sure you are getting the Chromebook you want.

For those deciding to order this still-curious Flip C433 (not the Flip C434 or C425), just click on the button below and don’t change any of the options. At that point, you will be paying £499 for the newest ASUS Chromebook that hasn’t yet been around long enough to fully substantiate its own existence. I know we here at Chrome Unboxed are all very excited to try out this device and the moment we can order one, we will be doing so. Partially to give it a try and partially to figure out exactly why ASUS chose to make it in the first place.

Buy the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 on Amazon UK