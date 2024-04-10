The Chrome Cast 262: Exclusive first look at Chromebook Plus AI

On this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast podcast, we’re back to our regularly scheduled programming with a discussion about wrapping up our Chromebook Plus reviews and an exciting exclusive demo of the upcoming Chromebook Plus AI features. We appreciate everyone tuning in last week as we explained why we’re taking a quick break from YouTube, but it was fun to get back to news coverage this week.

For the first half of the show, we dive into our Chromebook Plus review process and the collective relief we’re feeling after wrapping up our 8th Chromebook Plus review of the Acer 514. We hope that these reviews have been helpful as you all have tried to wade through these new devices that were all launched at the Chromebook Plus event last October. We have several exciting things in the works that we can’t wait to work on after our hiatus, so stay tuned.

The remainder of the show is all about our exclusive demo of the upcoming Chromebook Plus features. Given the nature of Chromebook news, we don’t get many exclusives (other than finding things in the repositories) so it was very nice of the ChromeOS team to reach out and give us a sneak peek of the Chromebook Plus AI features that are coming soon. We’ve shared some frustration around the delivery of these features, so it was great to also get clarification on why it’s taking a little longer and why it will be worth the wait. If you’re as excited as we are about these new features, you don’t want to miss this one. Enjoy!

