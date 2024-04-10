New Samsung AI Appliances

Pre-order and get up to $1,200 off

Pre-order Now

#SamsungPartner

Comments currently disabled due to technical issues with Disqus

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

Twitter · Instagram · YouTube
Facebook · Email · About

Privacy Policy

The Chrome Cast 262: Exclusive first look at Chromebook Plus AI

You are here: Home / Podcast / The Chrome Cast 262: Exclusive first look at Chromebook Plus AI

By Leave a Comment

The Chrome Cast Ep. 262

On this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast podcast, we’re back to our regularly scheduled programming with a discussion about wrapping up our Chromebook Plus reviews and an exciting exclusive demo of the upcoming Chromebook Plus AI features. We appreciate everyone tuning in last week as we explained why we’re taking a quick break from YouTube, but it was fun to get back to news coverage this week.

For the first half of the show, we dive into our Chromebook Plus review process and the collective relief we’re feeling after wrapping up our 8th Chromebook Plus review of the Acer 514. We hope that these reviews have been helpful as you all have tried to wade through these new devices that were all launched at the Chromebook Plus event last October. We have several exciting things in the works that we can’t wait to work on after our hiatus, so stay tuned.

advertisement

The remainder of the show is all about our exclusive demo of the upcoming Chromebook Plus features. Given the nature of Chromebook news, we don’t get many exclusives (other than finding things in the repositories) so it was very nice of the ChromeOS team to reach out and give us a sneak peek of the Chromebook Plus AI features that are coming soon. We’ve shared some frustration around the delivery of these features, so it was great to also get clarification on why it’s taking a little longer and why it will be worth the wait. If you’re as excited as we are about these new features, you don’t want to miss this one. Enjoy!

advertisement

Show Links

About Joe Humphrey

Joe has been a part of Chrome Unboxed since 2016 when he started helping Robby produce YouTube videos. Although normally behind the scenes, Joe has spent countless hours editing reviews and unboxings of many, many Chromebooks. Now a Partner in Unboxed Media, Joe is constantly thinking strategically about the Chromebook industry and how Chrome Unboxed can continue to innovate in the space.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply