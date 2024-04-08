Don’t miss this incredible deal on the ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34

This week, we’ve seen the number of Chromebook deals on offer take a pretty sharp decline. It was destined to happen, though, given the fact that we’ve had 8-10 devices on sale for months at this point. While all the deals didn’t dry up, literally every single one we had posted last week went away to make room for half that number this week. Thankfully, there are some really good ones in this new bunch.

Great Chromebook, unbeatable price

Only once since the fall of 2023 have we seen the ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 go on sale for this much of a discount. Back then, it would hit the ridiculous price of $299 with regularity, but then that stopped altogether. We even had a big drought on any discounts for this particular Chromebook Plus that saw it sit at full MSRP for months.

Thankfully, it looks like ASUS is ready to move this one once again, and right now you can snag it for just $349. For that price, this Chromebook is an absolute beast. Even at its regular $499 price, I think it’s a fair offer given what this one can do. At $150 off, however, this becomes a buy it now sort of proposition.

With the capable and fast AMD Ryzen 3 7320C processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, your basic Chromebook Plus specs are met. And that means reliable, fast performance along with all the upcoming Chromebook Plus upgrades are yours with the CM34. But it goes way beyond that with this particular Chromebook.

The screen – a 14-inch 16:10, 300 nit IPS touch-enabled display – looks great and is packed into a convertible chassis that is rigid and comes in an attractive navy blue color. The keyboard and trackpad are great, and the I/O options are varied enough to not require a dongle at the desk. The speakers are also a nice surprise, and all these superlatives help offset the thicker-than-most build of this one.

While I crowned the Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus as my favorite of the new Plus lineup, the CM34 was close behind. As long as you don’t put a high premium on a thin/light device, the CM34 delivers in all the areas you want for a fantastic Chromebook experience. And at just $349, I can promise you will not be disappointed in it.

