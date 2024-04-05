The Chrome Cast 261: The real reason we’re taking a break from YouTube

This week on The Chrome Cast podcast, we took a break from our normal news roundup and decided to explain some of how we got here, where we’re heading, and why we’ve decided to take a few weeks off from publishing on YouTube. And no, Chrome Unboxed isn’t going anywhere and we aren’t quitting YouTube. We do talk through why this is probably happening on YouTube, but we are as focused and clear-headed about Chrome Unboxed as ever. We just need some time to focus on the launch of something exciting!

The official announcement of what we’ve been working on is coming soon so this episode is kind of a long-form explanation and teaser of what’s coming. We will publish a more buttoned-up version of all this on YouTube next week, so keep an eye out for that. We have some exciting videos planned and some things in the works that we can’t wait to tell you all about, but for right now, we want to take some time to really focus on the official launch of our new golf simulator project, Proof Golf Club.

I promise we will get back to our regularly scheduled programming soon, but this was a fun conversation that gives you all a behind-the-scenes look at what we’ve been working on and how we operate. We dive deep into how our content strategy has evolved and how we’ve responded to changes in the digital publishing world. So, if you are a fan of Chrome Unboxed and want a look behind the curtain, this one is for you. As always, we greatly appreciate you all listening and supporting Chrome Unboxed. Enjoy!

