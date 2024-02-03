Up to 2 Years of Ink Included!

The Chrome Cast 254: GeForce NOW turns 4, Acer Chromebook Plus 515 review

This week on The Chrome Cast, we stick to two major themes: the evolution and growth of NVIDIA GeForce NOW as it turns 4 years old and our review of the Acer Chromebook Plus 515. With GeForce NOW, there’s so much that has changed in their four years of existence, and nearly all of it has been for the better.

For the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 review, we chose to go a bit of a different route this time around, streamlining things to publish one of the shortest reviews we’ve ever made. And there’s a reason for it: Chromebook Plus is just that reliably good. When it comes down to it, as long as Chromebook Plus is on the lid, it’s going to be a solid overall experience, and the nature of this review reflects that reality.

