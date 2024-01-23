GeForce NOW just keeps getting better on Chromebooks [VIDEO]

At CES 2024, NVIDIA added a few extras to the overall GeForce NOW experience to make online, cloud-streamed gaming that much better, and the results continue to be fantastic. We’ve not made a video highlighting just how good GeForce NOW has become in a little while, so we wanted to talk through some of the additions NVIDIA has delivered on while once again showing it off on a Chromebook that has no business playing high-end games like The Finals.

Some new goodies from CES 2024

We made a full post about all the new stuff in GeForce NOW that was announced as part of NVIDIA’s presence at the yearly tech show, so if you want to see that all in better detail, go check out that post. It really breaks down into 3 big pieces: better tech for streaming games, better titles, and day passes to give potential users a better short-term trial experience.

For the new tech, NVIDIA is bringing G-SYNC to the cloud, enabling users who have G-SYNC capable monitors to leverage them with cloud-based games in GeForce NOW. They are also bringing 4K60 and 4K120 support as well to the Ultimate Tier, utilizing better Reflex technology that was capped at 1080p240 prior to this announcement.

Better titles are coming as well, bridging the original gap that GeForce NOW intitially launched with. Now that game streaming is becoming far more common, game developers are letting their newest titles appear on NVIDIA’s excellent service, and that simply means a better experience is on the way for GeForce NOW players across the board. What started late in 2023 with the big arrival of Call of Duty will continue on into 2024 with titles like Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, and more.

Finally, day passes were introduced to give potential users an easy, affordable way to fully try either tier of GeForce NOW in its entirety. This isn’t a demo mode, but instead is a full-blown 24-hour version of the streaming service that should be plenty for players to decide whether or not GeForce NOW is for them or not. Look for those to begin rolling in early February.

GeForce NOW quality continues to impress

Beyond the new announcements, we simply wanted to make a video that shows off how good GeForce NOW has become. Sure, we were all a bit bummed when Stadia was killed off, but NVIDIA has truly taken the bull by the horns and continued to develop their product to the point where it is tough to tell the difference between streaming a game and playing it locally.

They created a fantastic commercial to show this off and I was a part of a similar demonstration at CES 2023; and I can tell you that the hype is real. Sat side-by-side with a gaming computer and GeForce NOW running completely in the cloud, our entire group couldn’t properly discern the difference. NVIDIA has made something quite special with GeForce NOW, and as more titles show up this year, there’s more reason than ever to go snag a day pass and try it all out for yourself.

