Chromebook Plus on the cheap: Acer 515 is now available for just $219.99

It was only a matter of time, right? While we’ve seen solid deals on the new Chromebook Plus models since their release in early October 2023, we knew the eventuality of manufacturer refurbished models was on the roadmap at some point. And that day is now here, only 4 months from the beginning of this new Chromebook movement.

Over at Target, you can now snag the exact same Acer Chromebook Plus 515 I’m typing this post on for just $219.99. It is manufacturer refurbished, so that means no blemishes, like-new condition, all the original accessories, and a full 90-day manufacturer warranty as well. It’s very, very close to buying this device brand new, and at this kind of discount, it’s a deal I’d tell you to consider.

We’re finally in a spot to start finishing up our reviews of all the Chromebook Plus models, and this Acer 515 is next on the list. I’ve been using it for a bit, and there’s a lot to like in this Chromebook. The keyboard and trackpad are solid, the upward-facing speakers are loud and full, the 15.6-inch FHD screen gives you plenty of room to work, and the internals are very fast.

With a 12th-gen Core i3-1215U, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 handles all tasks with great ease and at just 3.7 pounds, it does so with a surprisingly sturdy frame that doesn’t weigh down a backpack. While I’d love a backlit keyboard, a brighter screen (it’s only 250 nits), and touch input, it’s tough to complain when the price is this good. Normally at $399, a nearly 50% discount makes this a deal you don’t want to miss if you are in the market for a very affordable, very capable Chromebook Plus model.

