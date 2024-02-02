GeForce NOW turns 4, adds two new big titles you can play on a Chromebook

As we roll into February of 2024, it’s hard to believe, but GeForce NOW is turning 4 years old! It’s almost hard to believe it has been so long, yet it feels like cloud gaming has improved by leaps and bounds in a relatively short time. It was smack-dab in the middle of the early stages of the pandemic when I wrote the post about GeForce NOW finally being available on Chromebooks via the web, and it’s been a steady stream of improvements ever since.

What was once the biggest issue with GeForce NOW is now becoming one of its most prominent strengths: the game library. Early on, game developers weren’t all that excited about their titles being played via cloud streaming, but things have changed greatly in just a few years. We now have tons of big games on GeForce NOW, and even some titles that are launching on GFN at the exact same time as the standard release.

Two big games joining GFN

To kick off what NVIDIA is saying will be a month-long 4th-year celebration, two big titles are being added to the service with Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2. These games come thanks to the NVIDIA/Microsoft partnership and are both games that I’m certain many players will want to take advantage of immediately.

Both games are launching initially via Steam, but NVIDIA says support for the Battle.net launcher will be added soon as well. With Diablo 4 especially, lots of players likely purchased via Battle.net, so getting that integration in place will be a big win for GeForce NOW when it does happen.

These two popular games join Call of Duty, Starfield, The Finals and more on NVIDIA’s streaming service with more on the way. While not every single game you’d ever want to play is here, the momentum makes it feel like that will eventually be the case. We’ve come a long way in just 4 years, and I can’t even imagine where cloud-based gaming will be in another 4. If you’ve not tried it already, I highly recommend giving GeForce NOW a try. You’ll thank me later.

