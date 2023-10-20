The Chrome Cast 244: a new Samsung Chromebook Plus may be on the way

This week on The Chrome Cast, we discuss the potential for a new Chromebook Plus model that could be on the way from Samsung. From the heights of the Samsung Chromebook Plus/Pro and Galaxy Chromebook to the oddly-named and poorly-executed devices like the Galaxy Chromebook Go and Galaxy Chromebook 2 360, Samsung has been on a rough path in the ChromeOS space for years at this point.

But their comeback could be solidified with a well-thought-out Chromebook Plus model that looks to be in the works with a new device code named ‘Pirrha’ that has been in development since July. Could this device signal a return to form from Samsung? And if so, when will we see it? This topic dominates our discussion this week, but we also hit on some other Chromebook Plus stuff and a bit about the wild deals we’re currently seeing in the market on an ongoing basis.

Links

Newsletter Signup