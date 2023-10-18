Where to buy each of the new Chromebook Plus models

Google’s new Chromebook Plus devices are all available right now, but if you didn’t know better, you may think a few of them haven’t hit the market just yet. After all, most new Chromebooks come to Best Buy as it has become the go-to spot for Chromebook hardware without question. However, with the roll out of these new Chromebook Plus devices, Best Buy only received 5 of the 8 new models. So where are the others? Let’s talk about that.

Chromebook Plus models at Best Buy

First up, let’s look at the devices now at Best Buy. Not only are 5 of the new Chromebook Plus models at Best Buy already – they actually have a dedicated landing page devoted to Chromebook Plus. While not as flashy as Google’s own Chromebook Plus landing page, the one at Best Buy does a great job of getting the message across to potential buyers that Chromebook Plus is what you want to look for if you want a no-hassle purchase experience. On the page you’ll find those 5 devices listed:

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c

HP 15.6″ Chromebook Plus

Acer Chromebook Plus 515

ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

Chromebook Plus models at Costco

One of the more overlooked places to pick up a Chromebook is Costco. Even though this members-only store isn’t at the top of most buyers’ minds when it comes to Chromebooks, Costco tends to have great deals and even some exclusive devices from time to time. And for Chromebook Plus, they are the place to go to get hands on two of the new devices:

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 (Gray)

Acer Chromebook Plus 514

Chromebook Plus models at Target

Another place that sells quite a few Chromebooks is Target. Though they don’t tend to get the newer, higher-end models too often, they currently have an exclusive on the device that is quickly becoming the face of the new Chromebook Plus movement. For now, however, that is the only Chromebook Plus model they offer.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 (White)

Chromebook Plus models at Lenovo

Finally, we have Lenovo’s website, where some pretty decent Chromebook deals have been had over the years. It’s not my favorite place to send people to shop, but there are definitely times when it pays off. And with many of their devices eligible for pick up at a Best Buy location, shopping at Lenovo’s site has become a far better experience. Both of Lenovo’s new devices are available, too:

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus

Hopefully, down the road a bit, each of these retailers will expand their Chromebook Plus offerings, but at least all of them are out there in the wild and available for purchase. I’d love to see Best Buy with all the models, Target with a couple more and Walmart in the mix, too. But that will take time, I suppose. For now, if you are looking for a new Chromebook Plus model, you know where to find them.

Newsletter Signup