The first Chromebook Plus sale is here: save $100 on the ASUS CM34 Flip

Of the new Chromebook Plus models, the only one we’ve fully reviewed up to this point is the budget-conscious ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip. Granted, our review came out before we knew Chromebook Plus was a certainty and before we knew that the CM34 Flip would officially be one of the new devices that is a part of that group.

Even so, the review was good and though the CM34 Flip is a bit of a chunky device, there’s a lot to like in a Chromebook that starts at only $499. The chassis is firm, the keyboard and trackpad are great, the screen is a solid 300 nits, the processor is fast, and the internal specs are respectable with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Though this device isn’t the thinnest or lightest 14-inch convertible Chromebook on the market, it is sturdy and great for getting stuff done. I called it a workhorse in my review and I stand by that label; this is a Chromebook that is here to help you get your job done and isn’t overly concerned with being the prettiest hardware in your backpack.

The first Chromebook Plus on sale

And now, the branded Chromebook Plus version of this device is the first of the new Plus models that has been marked down. We have 5 of the 8 new Chromebook Plus devices over at Best Buy currently, and since launch, not one of those has been discounted. We talked a bit last week about the fact that the non-branded variants of some of these Chromebooks would be on sale to make way for the newer versions, but this time around, we’re looking at the actual Chromebook Plus branded version.

At $100 off, the new ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip is only $399, and for that sort of money, you’d be hard-pressed to find a laptop that gets so much right out of the box. And while we expect to see the other 3 Chromebook Plus models arrive at Best Buy soon and for these newer devices to see regular sale prices like their non-Plus brethren, for now this is the only one. So take advantage of the deal while you can. We’re not sure how long it will last and we’re not sure when we’ll see other Chromebook Plus models on sale, either.

