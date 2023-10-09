Save $200 on this non-branded HP Chromebook Plus model while it lasts

There was never a good time for Google to pull the bandage off with Chromebook Plus, and some of the resulting branding alignments should result in a lot of deals we’ll begin seeing now that this launch is fully underway. With Chromebook Plus (arriving for certified devices already), users will get access to all sorts of new software features that are purpose-built around the hardware requirements Google has put in place for Plus certification.

Though 8 new devices have launched, there’s a bit of a catch with them: 5 of those new models technically already existed before the Chromebook Plus announcement. Models like the ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip, Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i, and HP Chromebook x360 14c are all being re-branded on the outside to reflect their inclusion in the Chromebook Plus family. But make no mistake: these devices are simply manufactured with a new logo on the outside and differ in no way from their non-branded counterparts.

Here’s what that means for you, the consumer, over the next few weeks (or maybe months): as retailers try to get the non-branded Chromebook Plus models out of inventory, we expect to see some pretty stellar deals on these devices to help make that happen a bit faster. Now, these sale prices we’re expecting will only apply to those models announced to be released with the new Chromebook Plus branding on the chassis: not for all of the 25+ devices being upgraded to Chromebook Plus that weren’t announced as new devices.

The HP Chromebook 15.6-inch, HP Chromebook x360 14c, Lenovo Chromebook Slim 3i, Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i, and ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip will all have Chromebook Plus-branded counterparts available for purchase in stores, so the non-branded variations of each (again, they are the same exact hardware) will need to be sold off at a discount to make room for the updated models.

And that means sweet deals ahead for anyone in the market for one of these devices. And I can’t stress it enough: apart from the logo on the lid, there is no difference in the new versions and existing versions of these Chromebooks! So be ready to take advantage as these basically-required price reductions happen like we’re seeing today.

HP Chromebook 15.6″ for $200 off

The HP Chromebook 15.6″ is a solid Chromebook that I’ve yet to spend a ton of time with. We have the Chromebook Plus-branded version in the office ready for review, but this one at Best Buy on sale for $200 off right now is quite literally the same device. With a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and included numeric keypad, this 15.6-inch Chromebook should be great at getting just about any general Chromebook task done.

At a current $299 asking price, you’re going to get a solid keyboard/trackpad combo (HP always delivers on that) and a large screen experience for a very reasonable price. But if I were guessing, that price will stay only as long as inventory keeps up, and there’s no reason HP should still be making the non-branded version of the Chromebook moving forward.

And that means inventory will run out. And when it does, your only option for getting this device will be purchasing the Chromebook Plus-branded version, and that will make it far less likely to see these sorts of price cuts for the time being.

It’s worth noting that I do think we’ll eventually see regular deals on Chromebook Plus models over time, but not for a little bit. While they are the “new thing” in the ChromeOS space, I’d wager the deals will be few and far between. But while you still can, keep an eye on the deals portion of Chrome Unboxed as we’ll be posting any time a non-branded Chromebook Plus model goes up for sale.

