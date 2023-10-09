The Chrome Cast 243: New Chromebook Plus models, software features, and AI tools

Today on The Chrome Cast podcast, we get into all of the hardware and software details from the Chromebook Plus announcement that we didn’t have time to cover in our episode last week. If you listened to that episode, you know that the Chromebook Plus certification represents the biggest change to Chromebooks we’ve seen since we started our coverage in 2015 and so there was a lot to talk about from a big picture perspective. But from a consumer standpoint, the hardware requirements and software features are what will actually impact the overall experience of using a new Chromebook Plus-certified device.

So for this episode, we take a deep dive into each of the new 8 Chromebook Plus models that were a part of this announcement and the improved software experiences that will accompany all Chromebook Plus models. We wrap things up with some discussion of generative AI on Chromebook Plus models and on the new Pixel 8. We hope you enjoy and make sure to follow The Chrome Cast on Spotify, Google Podcast, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen to podcasts so that you don’t miss more Chromebook Plus discussions coming soon.

Show Links

