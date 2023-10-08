6 new Chromebook Plus models arrive at for purchase today

Though we were hoping for all 8 new Chromebook Plus models to show up today, it looks like we’re not getting every model in stock at this point. Still, we have 6 of them now live and ready for purchase if you have been waiting on one of these new devices to make a purchase decision.

As a quick reminder, Chromebook Plus is a new move by Google to further define what it means to deliver great hardware at reasonable prices in the ChromeOS space. With devices starting at $399 that deliver at least a 12th-gen Core i3, at least 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage with 1080p webcams and IPS screens, the formula is in place to bring users great experiences in a variety of form factors, sizes and colors. The full list of new Chromebook Plus models and their included hardware follows:

Chromebook Plus hardware requirements

CPU: Intel Core i3 12th Gen or above, or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series or above

Intel Core i3 12th Gen or above, or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series or above RAM: 8GB or more

8GB or more Storage: 128GB or more

128GB or more Webcam: 1080p or better with Temporal Noise Reduction

1080p or better with Temporal Noise Reduction Display: Full HD IPS or better

New Chromebook Plus models

Acer Chromebook Plus 514

Acer Chromebook Plus 515

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34

ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip

HP Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus

It is also worth noting that there are plenty of existing Chromebooks that will be upgraded to Chromebook Plus status starting on October 17th as well, bringing the total Chromebook Plus family up to well over 30 models in total once that transition is in place. And that means all the new, advanced features and AI abilities announced for Chromebook Plus will be live in many models in the very near future.

New Chromebook Plus models now at Best Buy and Target

And now, 6 of those new devices we have in the office are now on shelves, and you can check them out or purchase them right now. 5 of the listings are live at Best Buy and only one is at Target to start with. The models currently listed as ready for purchase are:

Acer Chromebook Plus 515

ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 (Target)

HP Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

Google stated that all the new models would show up for sale starting today, October 8th, so I’d wager the other 2 are not far behind. Of the new Chromebooks, the new Lenovo Chromebook Plus Slim 3i and ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 are among my favorites, so hopefully we’ll see that Slim 3i Chromebook Plus arrive sooner than later.

Again, today was supposed to be the “go live” date, so we should see the other devices funneling in very soon. Also worth noting: the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is the only review unit we don’t have hands on right now, so that one may take a bit longer to arrive than the others.

Newsletter Signup