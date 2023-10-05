You should go take a look at Google’s new Chromebook Plus landing page

There’s been a lot going on over the past week or so, right? A little over a week ago, we were in New York City to hear all about Chromebook Plus and now the Google Hardware Event has all of us talking about Google’s new mobile devices as well. There are new features, new devices, new services, and a lot about AI out there on the web right now, and I’d bet in the midst of all of it, you’ve yet to stumble upon – and be delighted by – the brand-new Chromebook Plus landing page Google has created.

A beautiful showcase of the modern web

First and foremost, I have to applaud Google on a site that is flat-out well built. The elements on the page flow together beautifully and the interactive bits – scrolling, animations, pop-outs – don’t just look great; they provide useful ways of surfacing the necessary information for those interested in Chromebook Plus and what it’s all about.

From the top loading animation to 2x performance section and the expanding/retracting tiles of info, this site is a feast for the senses and gives users – new and existing – a sense that Google is 100% behind this campaign. After all, you don’t spend this sort of development time on something that doesn’t matter all that much.

Communicating the message of Chromebook Plus

But a pretty face isn’t what the Chromebook team at Google needs right now with the advent of Chromebook Plus. Instead, they need to clearly communicate why Chromebook Plus is happening and make certain that the benefits are driven home for Chromebook users across the board. And this site does that in gorgeous fashion!

Scrolling through the site, you’ll collect all the needed info to understand that Chromebook Plus delivers better performance, more RAM, more storage, better webcams, better screens, and enhanced app experiences for those wanting a bit more from their devices. And after you’ve absorbed all the parts that make up Chromebook Plus, the site then shows you the newer models being introduced as a part of the announcement.

But there’s a key phrase in the middle of the site that really caught my attention because I think it communicates the underlying purpose of Chromebook Plus – “Works like magic, feels like fun.” If nothing else becomes clear from this landing page for Chromebook Plus, I think that reality rings true.

This new Chromebook category from Google isn’t just about a spec sheet: it’s about an experience. Sure, certain hardware is needed to prop up that experience, but the enjoyment from using a piece of hardware can only be defined so far from the components. After those things are assembled, it needs to feel good to open, be enjoyable to interact with, and help you get things done. Chromebook Plus devices are positioned perfectly to do those things, and I love that there’s a dedicated landing page that shows off that fact so beautifully. If you haven’t already, you should check it out.

