Google Pixel 8 Launch Event: What to expect and how to watch

It’s an exciting time of the year for tech enthusiasts and Google fans. With the Made by Google event right around the corner, Google is gearing up to unveil a new lineup of Pixel products, including Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2. Most of the details on these products have already leaked, but if you’re like us and want to tune in, here’s when and where you catch the event, just in case Google has some surprises in store.

How To Watch The Made by Google Pixel 8 Event

Google’s invite-only launch event is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on October 4 in New York City. And although the event is closed to the public, there’s no need for FOMO. Google’s got everyone covered with a live stream on YouTube, on Google’s website, or via the video embedded below. On YouTube, you can click the “Notify Me” button and you will get a reminder a few minutes before the event starts.

If you speak a different language or need accessibility features, Google has taken care of that too. They’re offering multiple streams that you can check out below.

American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation here

Japanese translations here

German translations here

Spanish translations here

Although the Chrome Unboxed team has decided to not attend the event in person this year, we will be doing a companion stream on Discord with everyone in the Canary Crew – our $5 per month Patreon membership. Although it is a private community, we are offering a 7-day free trial, so if you want to join us tomorrow and enjoy other benefits of our membership – like ad-free access to our website – you should check it out here.

What to Expect from the Made by Google Keynote

The Pixel 8 series is undoubtedly the headliner of the event and Google has even given us a sneak peek of the new phones in a teaser video released a few weeks ago. Pricing for these phones has already leaked, as well, with rumors suggesting that the Pixel 8 will cost $699 ($100 more than the Pixel 7) and the Pixel 8 Pro will maintain the same price tag as its predecessor, coming in at $899, although some earlier rumors suggest it might get a $100 price increase as well.

As for other hardware, the Pixel Watch 2 is also set to make its debut and we expect at least one new “Porcelain” color of the Pixel Buds Pro. And for the software enthusiasts out there, Android 14 is expected to start rolling out to compatible devices post-keynote with new features like passkeys, AI-generated wallpapers, and maybe the ability, finally, to use your phone as a webcam.

So whether you’re ready to upgrade your phone, invest in a new smartwatch, or just want to see what’s new in the world of Android, make sure you’re tuned in! And one other quick note: if you are sold on the Pixel 8 Pro, make sure to keep an eye on the preorder offers. There have been rumors that Google will be offering a few Pixel Watch 2 when you pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro. We hope to see all of you on Discord tomorrow!

Newsletter Signup