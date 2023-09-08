Google finally gives us a look at the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 on purpose

After a months-long array of leaks and rumors, Google has finally decided to lift the veil on its upcoming flagship devices: the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2. Just ahead of the recently-announced Made by Google event scheduled for October 4th in New York City, Google has released a trio of video teasers and launched a new Google Store landing page that offers a sneak peek into what the new devices are going to look like.

The videos confirm that the Pixel 8 Pro will be available in the long-rumored ‘Porcelain’ color and the standard Pixel 8 will come in at least a pink-ish Coral. The Pixel 8 Pro looks to be delivering on at least one color in the rumored matte finish as well (I’m hoping they are all matte), with the Pixel 8 still rocking a glossy back panel – at least in this particular color option.

Apart from that, the other confirmation is the temperature sensor that’s been rumored for quite some time now. It is clearly present on the Pixel 8 Pro, but Google has obviously ommitted the reasoning for it. How it will function and what the primary purpose is will likely remain a bit of a mystery until the October 4th event.

Pixel Watch 2

Also making an appearance is the Pixel Watch 2. Though it looks identical to the original, Google has hinted that the new wearable will offer “even more personalized help, safety features, and health insights” when paired with a Pixel phone. Its porcelain colored band matches the new Pixel 8 Pro, indicating a coordinated design language. But again, little details are given in the video or the new landing page, so we’ll have to wait until October 4th for further confirmation on the upgrades we’re expecting for this watch.

Pixel Buds Pro

Google’s video teasers also briefly feature the Pixel Buds Pro, suggesting that at least a color update is likely on the horizon. Apart from a new, matching ‘Porcelain’ color to go with the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2, I’d doubt any big changes are happening on this front.

Google’s decision to reveal its devices early isn’t new. In 2021, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were similarly showcased ahead of its official announcement. The timing of this reveal is particularly interesting, though, arriving just a week before Apple’s event where the latest iPhones are expected to be announced.

For those already sold on Google’s new offerings, you can go ahead and mark your calendars. Google has confirmed that pre-orders will go live on October 4th, presumably after the event concludes. Given past trends, customers may expect their new Made by Google devices to arrive as early as October 11th. So, if you’re keen on getting your hands on any of these new pieces of hardware, it’s time to get your wallets ready; 10/4 will be here before you know it.

