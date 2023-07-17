Pixel 8 Pro specs revealed in comprehensive leak

As the year progresses, the anticipation around Google’s upcoming smartphones – the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro – is only heating up. These phones will be the successors to the well-received Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but Google has obviously been less than forthcoming about what we can expect. That being said, the last few weeks have been rife with leaks and speculations, offering a bit of a glimpse into the latest and greatest phones from the Google hardware team.

Just this morning, noted tech leaker Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh on Twitter) graced the tech community with a pretty comprehensive spec-sheet of the Pixel 8 Pro. Though no leak is without a bit of scrutiny, Brar’s predictions have been pretty spot-on in the past and his accuracy has made us sit up and take notice when he shares any leaked info.

A promising spec sheet

According to Brar’s tweet, the Pixel 8 Pro is all set to wow the tech world with a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display, boasting a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. The latest LTPO technology allows the screen refresh rate to adapt based on the content being viewed; ensuring smoother frame rates for complex tasks like gaming and simple, everyday things like simple scrolling. LTPO also conserves battery life when things are static on the display, getting frame rates down as low as 1 frame per second.

The Pixel 8 Pro is also expected to house Google’s latest Tensor G3 SoC that comes with the Titan security chip and an impressive 12GB RAM. Users may have a choice between two storage options – a base model with 128GB and a premium variant with 256GB.

Some camera hardware numbers

As for the camera setup, the Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to feature a compelling trio of cameras – a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 64MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 48MP telephoto lens. A capable 11MP front-facing camera should make for clear selfies and video chats. For anyone who’s been interested in Pixel phones over the years, these sort of specs aren’t surprising and simply show that Google continues to prioritize camera prowess in its smartphones.

The device also looks to be powered by a solid 4,950mAh battery, with 27W wired fast-charging support, and is speculated to run on Android 14 out of the box. Brar’s tweet hints at the inclusion of a temperature sensor and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, though all the use cases for that temp sensor aren’t exactly clear at this point. The change over to an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner will be a big deal, however, as the optical sensors in past Pixel phones have been only mediocre in their performance.

Pixel 8 Pro could be a worthy upgrade

Last year, Google delivered a fantastic experience with the Pixel 7 Pro, cementing its place among the best smartphones of 2023. The question now is; can the Pixel 8 Pro be good enough to warrant an upgrade over the Pixel 7 Pro? And can it fix some of the nagging battery, overheating and connectivity issues had by the past few Tensor-powered Pixel phones? Only time will tell.

For now, all we have are these leaked specs and the promise of what looks to be another beautifully crafted device. We don’t have much longer to wait before Google officially unveils these new phones at the likely October hardware event. More leaks are sure to come, but until we have hands on these devices, the more-pressing questions surrounding Google’s new phones will have to remain unknown.

