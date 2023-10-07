We have almost every new Chromebook Plus model: some early thoughts [VIDEO]

It’s been a little over a week since the official launch of Chromebook Plus, and we’re still reeling a bit from all that was unveiled at the event. From new hardware specifications to new software inclusions, Chromebook Plus is one of those changes to the Chromebook ecosystem that will likely reverberate for many years to come, and we’re just getting started.

We’ve already made a video all about Chromebook Plus and what it consists of, but I’ll breifly recap it for those who aren’t up to speed. This new initiative from Google is all about setting a new standard for great Chromebook experiences. Part of that comes via hardware spec guidelines and the other part comes via new software perks that enhance the experience on Chromebooks built to take advantage.

Chromebook Plus hardware requirements

CPU: Intel Core i3 12th Gen or above, or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series or above

Intel Core i3 12th Gen or above, or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series or above RAM: 8GB or more

8GB or more Storage: 128GB or more

128GB or more Webcam: 1080p or better with Temporal Noise Reduction

1080p or better with Temporal Noise Reduction Display: Full HD IPS or better

8 new Chromebook Plus devices

Acer Chromebook Plus 514

Acer Chromebook Plus 515

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34

ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip

HP Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus

Some early thoughts on the new hardware

For this post and video, we wanted to take an early look at most of the hardware benefits on offer from the new and existing Chromebook Plus models. We can’t fully review these Chromebooks just yet (soon, though), but that doesn’t’ mean we can’t take a look at some of the general benefits that exist across all these devices. We even pull in a few not-yet-Chromebook-Plus models to showcase how these hardware requirements truly come together to offer better ChromeOS experiences.

While the internal hardware specs definitely provide plenty of speed and headroom to get tasks done, there’s more to the story than just basic specs, here. All of these models bring an enjoyable overall experience to the table as well, and that experience is about far more than just a fast processor and more RAM.

Quality keyframes, easy-to-use trackpads, solid speakers, and good-looking screens are all needed to make a great Chromebook experience. While all of these Chromebook Plus models don’t absolutely nail every part of that equation, they all tend towards getting most of it right from what we can tell early on.

As I’m sitting and typing this right now on the Acer Chromebook 516 GE (a soon-to-be Chromebook Plus model as of October 17th), I’m reminded that a Chromebook doesn’t have to be perfect to be fun to use. Sure, I wish this one had a touchscreen and I’d love a slightly-better keyboard, but the overall experience of working on this Chromebook is a pleasure, and that’s what Google is after with Chromebook Plus.

Our reviews will come for all these devices – don’t worry about that. But we wanted to go ahead and get this video out in the world to hopefully get you thinking about which of these models would make the best fit for you. My favorite part of this change will be making buying recommendations based on Chromebook Plus branding. When I tell potential ChromeOS users to look at a few Chromebook Plus devices, I can know that they are going to be comparison shopping between devices that all offer great experiences, and I think that’s right at the heart of what Google is after.

