The Chrome Cast 230: Pixel Watch 2, Apple Vision Pro, and ASUS Vibe CX34

This week on The Chrome Cast, we diverged into a bit of slightly-foreign territory. While the show starts with some new leaks that have surfaced surrounding the Pixel Watch 2, we switched gears on a bit of a whim to the new Apple Vision Pro and stayed on that topic for longer than we would have expected. Apple came out swinging in very Apple fashion and after considering their new AR/VR headset, we have some opinions on this device and others potentially entering the space over the next couple years.

Finally, we move back to our lane and talk through the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip and how ASUS has not only righted the ship in the gaming Chromebook category, but at the same time built a fantastic overall Chromebook with their latest.

Links

Newsletter Signup