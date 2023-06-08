With only three weeks before arrival, all Pixel Fold variants are available for order again

A little over a week ago, a shocking revelation came in the form of a version of the expensive Pixel Fold already being sold out at the Google Store. While I’m wildly excited for this device and have been waiting on it for a couple of years at this point, I tend to think that won’t be the general consensus across the board with consumers. And that reasoning largely comes down to price.

You see, the Pixel Fold starts – starts – at $1799, and that means you either need to want something like this device very badly or it needs to most definitely take the place of a couple gadgets in your arsenal. For me, both apply, and the Pixel Fold will not only fulfill a desire in me to have a Google-made foldable, but will also replace the constant desire I have to carry around a smaller tablet for things like gaming and content consumption.

For most people, however, I just don’t see these scenarios playing out, and that’s why I was a bit caught off guard when one model of the Pixel Fold showed up as sold out last week. Sure, maybe Google only manufactured a small number and interest was a bit higher than expected, but with a device this niche, I just didn’t see any scenario where this situation could occur.

Back in stock, but there’s a catch

But as of today, the Pixel Fold looks to be fully back up and operational in the Google store with both colors and both configurations able to be ordered. There’s one catch, however, and it pertains to the porcelain version: if you order today, it won’t be shipping until the beginning of August at this point. And while that’s better than a blanket “unavailable” message, it still confirms this was the more-desireable color and has sold more than the obsidian version.

At this juncture, if you really want the porcelain version, you might consider waiting until later in the month when carriers begin pre-selling the Pixel Fold. There’s a good chance T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon all have a nice allotment of devices to sell, and that likely includes both colors. How many each carrier will actually have is definitely a mystery, so when those pre-orders go live, you might want to jump on them.

Verizon has already said their pre-order period will begin June 20th, so you can bet the other two major carriers will follow suit. I’d imagine the shipping dates from the Google Store won’t shift too much more between now and the 20th if you want to roll the dice and see what your carrier offers, but you might also be playing a slightly-risky game.

If you are absolutely sold on the porcelain version, if you miss out on the carrier options and don’t order for nearly two more weeks from Google, you might be looking at mid-late August for your phone. It’s hard to say what the right move is, here, so good luck if you are still planning on ordering one.

