New Pixel Watch 2 leaks: better processor, better battery, and more sensors

It’s funny how we went from basically no details whatsoever on the Pixel Watch 2 to now getting a better picture of it by the week. The first set of leaks – and this new set, too – come to us via 9to5 Google’s internal sources, and if history is an indicator, those sources have been pretty spot-on. Where we simply learned about it’s existence and launch window (this fall with the Pixel 8) a month ago, we are now hearing that some of our initial desires for the Pixel Watch 2 that we discussed last week look to be on the way.

Again, this is according to internal sources, so things could change. But if those sources are correct, we’re looking at three upgrades on the way to the Pixel Watch 2 that should make it hands-down a worthwhile upgrade to the existing Pixel Watch.

Processor upgrades

First up, the Pixel Watch 2 looks set to receive a big upgrade in the processor department, moving to a Snapdragon SoC this time around from the latest W5 generation. For reference, the new TicWatch Pro 5 is sporting the Snapdragon W5+ chip that looks to be performing quite well in that device. While wild speed isn’t exactly to goal on smartwatches, making sure things stay smooth and responsive is of utmost importance, and the Snadpdragon W5+ looks entirely capable of that. And if Google can make the Pixel Watch as smooth as it is with the outdated processor it has inside, this upgrade should make the Pixel Watch 2 feel effortless to navigate.

Battery upgrades

Part of the benefit of these new Snapdragon W5 processors comes in the form of excellent battery life. Countless outlets have reviewed this new watch and are seeing multiple days of battery life. TicWatch claims 80 hours of battery, and reviewers are achieving this wild number with Mobvoi’s unique dual-layer display that drops the watch to an old-school LCD when in ambient mode. That won’t likely be the case for the Pixel Watch, but multi-day battery should still be within reach this time around.

Stress sensor additions

Finally, 9to5 Google reports Google is looking to add sensors we currently see on the Fitbit Sense 2, including the cEDA (continuous electrodermal activity) sensor for measuring stress levels and skin temperatures. With this array of sensors, the Pixel Watch 2 should present itself as not only the best smartwatch in the Google/Fitbit lineup, but the best overall health and fitness tracker, too. As the most premium wearable in the lineup, this makes a lot of sense.

I’d say we’re on the early end of leaks for the Pixel Watch 2, and I’m still hoping we get two sizes this time around. If you recall, my only asks for the next Pixel Watch were a faster processor, better battery, and a bigger size. These latest leaks get us 2/3 of the way there, and I find it nearly impossible to believe Google isn’t prepping at least a two-size approach with Pixel 2. Hopefully we’ll hear more soon.

