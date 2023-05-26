3 upgrades I’d love to see in the Pixel Watch 2 when it inevitably arrives

The story of the Pixel Watch 2 has been an interesting one thus far. Ahead of Google I/O 2023, we had mountains of leaks for devices like the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet and Pixel 7a. On the Pixel Watch front, however, there was a shocking amount of silence for a Google-made product. While we weren’t expecting a full announcement at Google I/O, I did think a quick peek was possible just like we saw in 2022 ahead of the launch of the original Pixel Watch. That clearly wasn’t the case.

However, not long before the main I/O keynote, news did end up breaking that there is in fact a new Pixel Watch in the making. This, of course, shocked no one as it only makes sense that Google would repeat its excellent first attempt at an in-house smartwatch. Still, it was still nice to hear someone saying something about it, even if the details were sparse.

The three things I’m hoping for

Apart from news that Google is actually making a second Pixel Watch and that it should arrive along with the Pixel 8, the details surrounding the Pixel Watch 2 are still largely a mystery. And that mystery leaves room for hopes and speculations as to what Google will change in version 2 of their solid first attempt. I have three things I’d love to see Google deliver on, and if they do, the Pixel Watch 2 should end up being more impressive than its predecessor.

First, the Pixel Watch 2 needs a larger size option. I don’t think we need multiple options: just a couple. Like the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch, a small and large size (40mm and 44mm presumably) would make the wearable far more approachable for a wider audience. Having the larger 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 on my wrist for the past few months makes me realize the Pixel Watch was a bit small for my arm. A larger size should be on the way, and if so, I’m headed back to Pixel Watch for certain.

Second, Google should be set to improve on the processing power this time around. The original Pixel Watch is fine, but a new model of any gadget needs to have better speed than the one that came before it, and I’m hopeful that Google finds a way to include a better processor in the Pixel Watch 2. With Pixel Watch doing so well with a years-old processor, I’d imagine a more modern bit of internal silicon could make the Pixel Watch 2 have the best, butteriest UI in the WearOS market.

Third, the larger size and better processor need to make way for improved battery life. No one expects to get a week of use out of their smartwatch, but it should easily make it through a full day with no concerns. The Pixel Watch struggled to do this for some users and that needs to change. With a faster, more-efficient processor and a bit more room for some extra battery, this shouldn’t be an issue for Google to pull off.

These three inclusions shouldn’t be difficult to deliver and if Google keeps all the rest of what they put together in the original Pixel Watch while adding these tweaks, I think the Pixel Watch 2 could be one of the best wearable options available later this year. And for a second version of any hardware, that’s an impressive feat. Google did a fine job for the first time around and with some small, very-reasonalble upgrades, the Pixel Watch 2 could quickly become the watch to beat.

