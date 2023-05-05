Rumor has it: The Pixel Watch 2 will arrive with the Pixel 8

It’s almost as if we spoke it into existence. On this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast, Robby brought up the point that we have heard zero chatter about a follow-up to Google’s first generation Pixel Watch. Our hope is that Google is quietly reiterating the Pixel Watch in preparation for a Gen 2 release that will fine tune what is already one of the best WearOS devices on the market.

On my wish list, I would love to see two different sizes in a new Pixel Watch. Something along the lines of what Samsung does with its Galaxy Watches. We have a sneaky suspicion that Google may take FitBit back to its roots and go all in on just fitness tracking while leaving the WearOS experience to the Pixel Watch family. For that reason, more options will be a must if Google is going to succeed in the wearable market. Apart from that, the only thing a new Pixel Watch needs is a newer SoC and maybe a little more RAM to keep things running smoothly as WearOS evolves. Oh yeah, keep the rotating crown because I love it.

With hardware leaks becoming so common, we’ve come to a place where device launches leave very little to the imagination. That said, there hasn’t been so much as a whisper about a new Pixel Watch which led us to believe that Google either didn’t have one on the short term road map or the team at Mountain View finally figured out how to keep internal development, well, internal. Personally, I didn’t think that the latter was really possible considering the fact that nearly every major piece of Google hardware in the past three years has been leaked extensively. Apparently, I was incorrect.

According to 9to5Google, a source familiar with the matter has informed them that a new Pixel Watch will, in fact, debut with Google’s next generation flagship smart phone, the Pixel 8. Google’s primary Pixel phones are typically announced at a hardware event in October and we have no reason to suspect that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be any different. If the source is correct,(and 9to5Google’s sources on these matters are usually spot on) we could very well see a brand new Pixel Watch 2 before the end of the year and I’m more excited about that than I am the Pixel 8. We’ll keep an ear to the ground for any more news on the rumored Pixel Watch.

Source: 9to5Google