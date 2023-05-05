Advertisement

The Chrome Cast 225: everything we’re excited to see at Google I/O 2023

This week on The Chrome Cast, we spend the vast majority of the show discussing what we’re expecting to see from Google at I/O 2023. With the Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold leaking entirely in the past couple weeks, it will be a packed event full of all sorts of software updates and many hardware devices we’ve been waiting quite some time for.

