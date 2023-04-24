Google’s Pixel Fold leaks in totality, including a possible teaser from Google this week

If you have any lingering questions about the Google Pixel Fold at this point, those questions are now answered. Well, if noted leaker Jon Prosser over at Front Page Tech is to be believed (I’d say he absolutely is by this point). Interested in configurations? Camera sensors? Overall dimensions? Screen specs? It’s all out and it’s all wrapped up in an expertly-delivered video over on YouTube. When I say he covers everything, I mean it: this feels like a press release.

A possible teaser this week

Before we get into the specs of the Pixel Fold (some we knew, some are new), there’s a part in the video where Jon points out the fact that Google is apparently planning a quick teaser this week – April 26th – before we get to the full unveiling planned for Google I/O 2023 on May 10th. That means in just a couple days, an actual recognition of the Pixel Fold by Google – officially – could become a reality. As crazy as it sounds, Google has never actually validated the existence of this device in any official manner. It seems that might change in a couple days.

The rest of the video focuses on filling in all the gaps surrounding this now less-than-mysterious phone. At this point, as I said in the open, it almost feels like Google has fully rolled the Pixel Fold out and now we’re just waiting to see more of it in actual human hands, not just in renders.

Google Pixel Fold Specs

7.6-inch 120Hz 2208×1840 OLED inner display @ 120Hz

5.8-inch 120Hz 2092×1080 OLED outer display @ 120Hz

Google Tensor G2 SoC

12GB RAM

256/512GB storage

Rear Cameras: 48MP (82-degree) w/OIS | 10.8MP ultra-wide-angle (121.1-degree) + 10.8MP 5X telephoto

LDAF (Laser detect auto focus)

4K 30fps video

60fps 1080p video

8MP (84-degree) inner camera with fixed focus

9.5MP (84-degree) front camera with fixed focus

4,500mAh battery with 23W charging support

Fingerprint scanner in power button

USB Type-C port

10 oz (283g)

5.5-inches x 3.1-inches x 0.5-inches (folded)

$1799 or $1919

Chalk and Obsidian colors

Pre-orders begin on May 10th at the Google Store, carrier pre-orders on May 30th

Shipping by June 27

A few other tidbits of info

While Jon laid out all the tech specs, he also included a few other interesting things as well. First, this phone will get marketed with Pixel exclusives like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Long Exposure and Real Tone. Maybe the best new camera feature looking to debut on the Pixel Fold, however, will be the Rear Camera Selfie, which presumably will allow for the rear cameras to be engaged in concert with the front screen when the device is open so you can snag selfies with the better, back-mounted camera array.

And, maybe the most interesting part of this is the fact that Google will apparently offer the Pixel Watch for free for those who order the Pixel Fold. Even at discounted prices, this brings the phone’s cost down by at least $300 for anyone who was already contemplating a Pixel Watch purchase. And, if you choose not to keep the free gift, you could always sell it new in the box for around $300 with little problem.

Worth it?

So, there’s the Pixel Fold in nearly all its glory. For people like me who’ve been waiting for this exact phone for years, the price hurts but doesn’t detract anything for me. For others, I’m certain that isn’t the case. I don’t think Google has made the Fold in order to sell millions of them. Instead, I think they are trying to steer the Android foldable market a bit and sell a few units of their own while they’re at it. And for what it is, I think the Pixel Fold is going to be a fantastic device for the right users. It isn’t for everyone, but for some of us, it is exactly what we’ve been waiting for.

