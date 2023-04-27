Last call for entries: Win a Penoval USI 2.0 stylus before it’s too late!

USI is the official standard for Chromebook styluses and there couldn’t be a better fit for ChromeOS. The “U” in USI stands for Universal and it means exactly what the name implies. Regardless of your device, you can take your pick from a growing number of USI pens and rest assured that the stylus will perform all the standard functions that come with the USI standard. The recently released USI 2.0 protocol expands the ability of USI-compatible devices with support for styluses that can be charged wirelessly, an expanded color palette, and a broader range of tilt and shading features. As an added bonus, USI 2.0 pens will work with older Chromebooks that use USI 1.0 protocols in the display.

A handful of PC makers have their own in-house USI pens but the number of third-party styluses is increasing at a significant pace which makes it even easier to get your hands on a well-built digital inker that’s perfect for you. One name, in particular, stands out among the crowd as a leader in USI pens. Penoval creates premium styluses for devices such as the Microsoft Surface and Apple’s iPad. The company also happens to be one of the first third-party makers to market with a USI pen. Since that time, Penoval has continued its commitment to Chromebook by releasing a second USI 1.0 pen with a digital tail eraser that’s geared towards creators. Both the USI150 and USI702 1.0 pens from Penoval work perfectly with any compatible Chromebook and are available on Amazon with a starting price of only $35 which is significantly less that some pens from other brands.

Penoval’s latest Chromebook stylus brings the power and performance of USI 2.0 to the party and has rapidly become a top pick for ChromeOS users of all walks of life. Equipped with USB-C fast charging, the Penoval USI 2.0 will go to a full charge in just 50 minutes and gives you up to 90 hours of writing time on a single charge. I’m a huge fan of the Penoval USI 2.0 pen because it uses a pencil-like cone-shaped nib which gives you the feel of writing on real paper and it stands up to the test of time much better than thinner pen tips.

The aluminum barrel of the Penoval USI 2.0 pen feels substantial in the hand which is perfect if you’re taking a lot of notes or digging into some intensive graphic design. I find that thinner pens tend to produce hand fatigue so I prefer a pen this size as it feels much more like using a well-crafted writing utensil. The stylus features a USB-C charging port which gives you that fast charging we talked about and the magnetic absorption features allows the pen to firmly attach itself to a variety of devices that have magnets in the chassis. That means that you can always have your stylus ready at a moment’s notice without fumbling through your backpack.

Like all good USI pens, the Penoval features precise palm rejection and 4,096 pressure points for fine, accurate inking control. The new 2.0 USI protocol also adds a wider range of tilt and shading features along with an expanded color palette for the artistic types. Penoval consistently produces some of the best USI pens on the market and the USI 2.0 stylus is no exception. What’s more, Penoval’s pens are some of the most affordable devices on the market. The latest USI 2.0 stylus is readily available on Amazon for around $56 and that’s an excellent value for a pen of this quality.

If you’re looking for a new USI pen, I’ve got some great news. We’ve partnered up with Penoval to give away FIVE USI 2.0 pens to five lucky followers. You can get your name in the hat below and on May 10th, we’ll draw five names out of said hat and, if you’re lucky, you may have yourself a brand new USI 2.0 stylus from Chrome Unboxed and Penoval. Time’s running out so don’t miss your chance at scoring this awesome stylus. GOOD LUCK! You can check out the Penoval USI 2.0 and all of Penoval’s great products here. The company even has a screen protector for the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 and original Duet that will not only protect your screen but gives you a paper-like feel when you’re writing with your stylus.