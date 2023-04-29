New press renders of the Pixel Fold emerge, confirm previous leaks

Another day, another leak. At this point, assuming you belive all the info, photos and videos we’ve all seen surrounding the Pixel Fold up to this point, these new press renders don’t really reveal anything new at all. In fact, if you see them around the internet and don’t really react, I wouldn’t be shocked. However, it seems these renders (via Evan Blass on Twitter) are the real deal and come from Google’s marketing department, so there is something to be said for that.

Again, taking a look through those images, there’s nothing really new going on here that we’ve not seen before. Though the videos by Jon Prosser on FTP have all been in-house renders by their team, those renders have been based on substantial insider info; and from everything we can tell, they’ve been pretty spot-on.

Why these press renders matter

So, why even bother at this point? Well, Evan Blass’ track record is solid for so many years at this point that his leaks hold great weight. But additionally, they lend credability to what has already come before them, and that is what really matters, here. With all the views provided by Jon Prosser’s thorough video about the Pixel Fold, seeing true press renders that look exactly like those we see in Jon’s videos helps us know that the likelihood that those videos are spot-on is quite high.

And that means other details like storage, RAM, price, and size are likely all accurate, too. For the spec side of things, that’s great news. I’m very happy about what the Pixel Fold will bring to the table. But for the price side of the equation, that makes for a bit of tough news for many potential buyers.

Remember, Prosser’s info has the Pixel Fold coming in at $1799 for the version with 256GB of storage and $1919 for the one with 512GB. In any context, that is a wildly high price to pay for a smartphone, even if it can pull double-duty as a small tablet as well. Crazies like myself will still find a way to justify it, sure, but for many, that’s just too big of a pill to swallow.

But none of that takes away from the intrigue of a new entrant in the folding phone wars here in the US. For years, Samsung has been the only game in town, and now that Google is confidently entering the fray, that is poised to shift. I’m hoping the Pixel Fold lives up to the hype, is well made, and delivers a solid, Pixel-like folding phone experience for those that choose to pick one up. If it does, Google could have a market-shifting device on its hands. We’ll know more on May 10th.

Newsletter Signup