The Chrome Cast 211: Stadia’s death gives way to new life in cloud gaming

This week, we felt it was only fitting to not only discuss Stadia’s final death, but also the cloud gaming revolution it looks to have started. While many of the main players in the cloud gaming space have been around for quite some time, Google’s efforts with Stadia brought the idea of streaming games to the forefront and regardless of whether or not it ever rises again from the ashes, the entire industry has them to thank for stoking those fires.

Moving forward, services like GeForce NOW are looking to pick up the slack, and with recent improvements and advancements, we’re all a bit shocked by just how good cloud gaming has become in the past year or so. Though Stadia as a platform is gone, its legacy surely lives on and the Chromebook gaming scene is better for it.

