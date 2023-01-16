The Chrome Cast 210: Evolution of Steam gaming on Chromebooks with Google’s Zach Alcorn

Today on The Chrome Cast podcast, we’re back with another interview episode; chatting this time around with Zach Alcorn, Product Manager at Google working on Gaming for ChromeOS. More specifically, Zach has been working tirelessly on a project that allows you to play Steam games on your Chromebook and has been heavily involved in the recent announcement of the beta version of Steam on ChromeOS entering the Beta channel.

In our chat, we talk through all of the details regarding the Beta announcement, expanded availability, the game library, how they are improving the user experience, what it’s like to work with Valve, and so much more. If you are a gamer or game developer, this is one that you will want to check out.

Links

Newsletter Signup