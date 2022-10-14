The Chrome Cast 195: Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and a new gaming Chromebook

A lot has happened since the last episode of The Chrome Cast, and with us taking last week off due to the Google hardware event, there’s a ton of stuff to discuss. For this week, we stuck to Google’s latest hardware – the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch – for the majority of our time. Between new hardware, fun software, and this exciting new Pixel Watch, the Google event delivered plenty of content for a full podcast.

But we had to talk about Acer’s new Chromebook 516 GE and the gaming news that came along with it this week. There are now 3 new Chromebooks built for cloud gaming, and we already have one in the office. With its gorgeous 120Hz screen and crazy-fast internals, it has been a joy to use and early impressions are very, very favorable of these new Chromebooks and their cloud gaming chops.

Links

This episode is brought to you by Fresh Roasted Coffee. To check it out, go to https://chromeunboxed.com/coffee/ and use the discount code UNBOXED for 15% off your initial purchase!

This episode is also brought to you by NordVPN. CLICK HERE to try it out and get 2 years for $3.29 per month.

Newsletter Signup