Enjoy these new Pixel “Natural Elements” sounds for your ringtones, notifications, and alarms

With the launch of Google’s brand-new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the company is ramping up its efforts to make both devices more appealing to potential customers. Along with hardware releases, the company generally does a bunch to polish its existing software and add new features that appeal to the everyman or woman.
With that, it’s released 12 new ringtones, 12 new alarm sounds, and 12 new notification sounds under the collection name “Natural Elements”. Each of these are short and sweet and are meant to emulate nature, naturally. All of them are listed below, and you can install and use them by updating the Pixel Sounds app by sideloading the latest version via APK Mirror or waiting for Google to officially push these out.
Notifications
- Bumble
- Chitter
- Chord
- Droplet
- Flutter
- Glimpse
- Knock
- Rainstick
- Swoosh
- Thumb
- Twang
- Watery
Ringtones
- Awakening
- Busy Bee
- Cloud Drift
- Dewdrop
- Dusty Plain
- Garden Breeze
- Log Drum
- Mingle
- Night Song
- Songbird
- Voyages
- Woodpecker
Alarms
- Brook
- Forest Whispers
- Gentle Waves
- Memories
- Morning Air
- Mountaintop
- Nature Trail
- Rain
- Serenity
- Skyward
- Spring Clock
- Star Flower
This update was first noticed by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter. I’m personally a big fan of the Glimpse, Flutter, and Watery sounds, and I think some of the others, while natural-sounding, are a bit unusual for repetitive pings on a phone. I don’t generally use ringtones as no one really ever calls me (I’m a fan of asynchronous communication since I’m a dirty millennial). Let me know in the comments if you’re going to install these, wait, or pass them altogether.