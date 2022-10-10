Enjoy these new Pixel “Natural Elements” sounds for your ringtones, notifications, and alarms

With the launch of Google’s brand-new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the company is ramping up its efforts to make both devices more appealing to potential customers. Along with hardware releases, the company generally does a bunch to polish its existing software and add new features that appeal to the everyman or woman.

With that, it’s released 12 new ringtones, 12 new alarm sounds, and 12 new notification sounds under the collection name “Natural Elements”. Each of these are short and sweet and are meant to emulate nature, naturally. All of them are listed below, and you can install and use them by updating the Pixel Sounds app by sideloading the latest version via APK Mirror or waiting for Google to officially push these out.

Notifications Bumble

Chitter

Chord

Droplet

Flutter

Glimpse

Knock

Rainstick

Swoosh

Thumb

Twang

Watery Ringtones Awakening

Busy Bee

Cloud Drift

Dewdrop

Dusty Plain

Garden Breeze

Log Drum

Mingle

Night Song

Songbird

Voyages

Woodpecker Alarms Brook

Forest Whispers

Gentle Waves

Memories

Morning Air

Mountaintop

Nature Trail

Rain

Serenity

Skyward

Spring Clock

Star Flower

This update was first noticed by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter. I’m personally a big fan of the Glimpse, Flutter, and Watery sounds, and I think some of the others, while natural-sounding, are a bit unusual for repetitive pings on a phone. I don’t generally use ringtones as no one really ever calls me (I’m a fan of asynchronous communication since I’m a dirty millennial). Let me know in the comments if you’re going to install these, wait, or pass them altogether.

Newsletter Signup