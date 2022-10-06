Where to buy the all-new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Well, the big day finally arrived, and the latest #MadeByGoogle hardware is officially available for pre-order. As expected, Rick Osterloh took the stage this morning to share with us the few remaining details left unknown about the all-new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the highly-anticipated Pixel Watch. To our delight, the Google team also gave us an in-depth look at the unreleased Pixel Tablet that will arrive at some point in 2023.

We’ll be bringing you ongoing coverage and details of all the exciting news that Google shared today but right now, we’re going to talk Pixel phones. Where to buy them. I’ll show you who has the best deals and when you can get your hands on one. So, here we go. In no certain order, here are the official retailers where you can pre-order the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro along with the available discounts, trade-in offers, and upgrade deals.

The Google Store

Obviously, Google’s own web store is taking pre-orders for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. There are a couple of advantages when you order directly from Google. For starters, Google One subscribers get 10% Google Store credit on any hardware purchases from the Google Store. For the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, you’ll grab an additional $100 or $200 back in store credit respectively. You can purchase the Pixel unlocked or for your specific carrier to include Google Fi, Verizon, and AT&T. Trade-in offers do vary per carrier.

Additionally, Google is offering some fairly generous trade-in incentives on a wide range of used phones. A working Pixel 6 Pro will take $600 off of the starting retail price of $899 on the Pixel 7 Pro while an iPhone 13 Max Pro with 1024GB of storage will save you $750. With the right trade and store credit, you’ll essentially get the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro at no charge.

T-Mobile/Sprint

T-Mobile customers such as myself can once again take advantage of some massive discounts when they trade in an eligible device on a Magenta Max plan. Devices such as an iPhone X, Pixel 6 Pro and many, many more will save you a whopping $800 on the Pixel 7 Pro when you upgrade your current Magenta Max. That means that you get the latest, greatest Pixel 7 Pro for the silly price of $99. For lesser, older trade-ins, you can still save up to $400 or you can add a new line and get the 7 Pro for $399. Keep in mind, this is the 128GB model and that’s the only storage option offered by the Uncarrier.

The Pixel 7 can be yours for zero dollars when you trade in an eligible device or $99 when you activate a new line. These discounts come in the form of bill credits for the balance of the device after your trade-in is applied. We’ve done this for years and honestly, it’s quick, easy, and has saved us a ton on flagship phones.

Target

While I don’t buy phones at the Bullseye, Target has long been an authorized retailer for a wide array of Google hardware. This includes the Pixel family of smartphones. You won’t get any massive trade-in credits or even a sale price at Target but you will receive a $100 or $200 Target gift card for the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro respectively. Not a recommendation on my part but those that love shopping at Target may be interested simply for the convenience.

Best Buy

Between the various storage sizes, colors, and carrier options, Best Buy lists a combined 35 variations of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. That’s a lot to digest but the short story is that you can purchase and unlocked Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro and get up-to a $200 Best Buy gift card for your trouble. That bonus is on top of the trade-in offers which could be as much as $700 or more depending on your trade and its condition. When I attempted to trade in an iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB on the Pixel 7 Pro, my final cost was $163 and I was getting a $200 Best Buy gift card. That’s about as good of a deal as you can get, if you ask me. Chances are high that, if you’re buying a Pixel from Best Buy, you shop there for other stuff. There are a ton of ways to grab discounts on the Pixel 7 at Best Buy and you can find them all at the link below.

Amazon

Amazon has become a regular and dependable place to find Google hardware and the Pixel 7 is no exception. Like other retailers, you can order the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro directly from Amazon and receive an Amazon gift with your purchase. This will net you up to $200 in Amazon cash depending on which model you buy. You can find all the Amazon buying options over on the Chrome Shop.

Verizon

Like T-Mobile, Verizon is offering deep discounts on the Pixel 7 line when you trade but with a bit of a twist. When you trade an eligible device, you can take up to $700 off your new phone with an additional $100 credit towards a new pair of Pixel Buds Pro headphones. That may not be everyone’s cup of tea but it equates to savings that are ostensibly the same at Team Magenta.

Google Fi

If you’re into all things Google and you like the flexibility of Google’s MVNO Fi, you can purchase the Pixel directly from Google and take $200 of either the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. You can also trade in your old device. The highest offer I could find was $720 on the maxed out iPhone 13 Pro Max. Seems like a reasonable deal that will score you a new Pixel 7 for as little as nothing and that’s pretty sweet.

AT&T

AT&T is offering the same discount as T-Mobile which gets you up to $800 off when you buy the Pixel 7 Pro and trade in an eligible device. The AT&T version is priced $40 more than the TMO version but $800 off brings the new #MadeByGoogle phone down to $140 and you will be locked into 36 months worth of bill credits. Like other carriers, AT&T has but one storage option for the Pro and that option is 128GB. Honestly, that’s good for many users and personally, I’ve never had an issue using only 128GB on my daily driver.

The Pixel 7 is up for pre-order from all of these retailers and the phone will ship and be in stores next week on October 13th. It is possible that many of these discounts will go away are at least be reduced then the phone actually starts shipping. Stay tuned for more on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and don’t forget to check out our ongoing coverage of the 2022 Google Pixel Launch Event. There’s much more to come.

