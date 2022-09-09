The Chrome Cast 191: What we’re expecting from the now-official Google fall hardware event

This week on The Chrome Cast, we discuss the upcoming Google hardware event slated for Thursday, October 6th 2022. While we all expect the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel Watch, there are other hardware questions that could get answered there as well. With the Pixel Tablet having quite a few new pieces to the puzzle revealed recently and the Pixel Notepad continuing to see development action, perhaps the event will shed some light on those devices, too.

We also discuss the recent iPhone event from Apple that saw the unveiling of the entire new line of iPhone 14s, a few new Apple Watches, and the new AirPods Pro 2. Though we like to poke fun at Apple any time we have the chance, there are usually a few things in their keynotes that are pretty awesome, too.

