The Chrome Cast 17: The New Chromebooks Are Coming!

Based on that title, you can probably guess what we talked about this week. From all angles, the last part of 2019 looks primed to deliver a vast army of Chrome OS devices on every front. We have ‘Hatch’-based Chromebooks, Snapdragon 845 Chromebooks, MediaTek 8183 Chromebooks, and maybe even AMD flagships coming in the next 5 months. All these additions to the landscape will likely change the consumer Chromebook market for the better and there’s a ton to consider when thinking about all this new hardware showing up in the space.

Additionally, we talked about Chrome OS 75 sputtering out the gate and the ensuing halt on updates, what we’re expecting to see in the highly-anticipated Chrome OS 76 update, and a great deal available to YouTube TV subscribers.

Notable Links

