Google Halts Rollout of Chrome OS 75

Just this past week, Chrome OS 75 began rolling out to select devices. With it came a handful of exciting features and some very welcome updates to tablet mode.

Unfortunately and inexplicably, it appears that the release of Chrome OS M75 has been suspended for the time being. An email from one of our readers pointed out that their Pixel Slate had been acting very buggy after the update to 75. They also reported that the Omaha proxy server that handles updates to Chrome and Chrome OS was now showing version 74 as the current Stable release.

A quick check confirmed that what once was 75 was now 74.

Chrome OS current and previous release

As you can see, the version in the left column for Chrome OS Stable is now on 74 while the previous release was actually 75. There has been no official word from Google as to what would bring about such a drastic suspension of a major release but we have some feelers out to see what’s going on with Chrome OS.

There have been reports of random freezing, icons disappearing and what looks to be a very common problem with Android Apps not connecting to the internet. Anyone of these issues or perhaps all of them could be the culprit behind the halted release.

If your device did not receive the update to 75, just be thankful and have a little patience while developers work out the kinks. If you did happen to move to 75 and are having issues, it is possible that you may be able to revert your device using the steps listed in this Chromebook Forum post.

It is very unusual for Google to pause an entire release so I would suspect that, whatever the issue, developers will have a fix very soon and we can all move on up to Chrome OS 75. We will report back as soon as there are any updates.

Special thanks to Kelly H. for the tip.