How To Get A Nest Home Hub For $50 If You’re A YouTube TV User

If you aren’t already a YouTube TV user, let me tell you, you are missing out. Since signing up the minute it came to my area of the US, I’ve loved cutting the cord and relying on YouTube TV as our families main way of consuming television content. The unlimited DVR, multi-account support, Chromecast support and solid channel lineup have all combined to make using it a breeze in our home.

If you are like me and are enjoying YouTube TV, you may have missed out on a little email that went out in the last week of June. For me, the email ended up in my Updates folder and as a general habit, I glance right over emails from YouTube. With subscription updates being a pretty regular email resident in the inbox, I suppose I just missed this and I don’t want you to do the same.

If you are the primary YouTube TV account holder, go to the email associated with that YouTube TV account and search for an email with this subject line: Enjoy a member discount on the Google Nest Hub, a great companion to YouTube TV.

If you find this email, you first need to copy the promo code right above the red button that reads redeem code. After you have it copied, click that red button and you’ll be taken to the Google Store ready to check out. However, you’ll notice the deal has not yet been applied. You will need to click the blue Checkout button to proceed to the next step where you can then paste in your code to get the full discount you’re entitled to.

After entering the code, you can click that Confirm Purchase button, set up shipping preferences, and you’ll be good to go! This is by far the cheapest way to get your hands on a new Nest Home Hub right now. The big shame is many people may simply overlook the email and never actually cash in on it. Oh, and as expected, you can watch YouTube TV on your Nest Home Hub to your heart’s content.