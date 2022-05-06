The Chrome Cast 167: Pixel Buds Pro and new AMD-powered Chromebooks

For this episode of The Chrome Cast, we spend the first half of the show discussing the rumors swirling around the potential Pixel Buds Pro. Google has been snapping up talent and patents over the past couple years in an effort to build a better wireless earbud, and according to a new leak, that release looks to be happening soon.

For the second half of the show, we focus on AMD’s latest Chromebook chips – the Ryzen 5000 C-series – and the new Chromebooks that were announced this week that are powered by those processors. With a slightly-disappointing history between AMD’s older Chromebook processors, this latest set of Ryzen 5000 C chips could finally show up and rival Intel in the performance department.

