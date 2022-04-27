Acer announces next@Acer Global Press Conference for May 2022

Though the meeting will once again be virtual for the spring of 2022, Acer has formally announced plans for their next Global Press Conference on May 18, 2022. Generally speaking, twice per year Acer holds a large press conference to announce new devices in a variety of their product lines. We expect news on laptops, gaming devices, creative-focused machines and Chromebooks as well.

The time is set for the event at 9am EST and May 18th falls on a Wednesday. Acer has chosen to share the live feed of the event in all the necessary ways so that you can watch from just about anywhere. The live feeds will be posted on Acer’s website, Facebook and YouTube for viewing after the event if you can’t watch live.

With Google I/O 2022 happening the week before, May is already shaping up to be a very interesting, very busy time here at Chrome Unboxed. While we can’t say what we will see unveiled at the Acer event at this point, we can go on past knowledge and assume at least a few Chromebooks will be in the mix. What Acer shows up with won’t be clear until May 18th, but lucky for you and me, that’s not very far away at all. Be sure to either come back to this post or visit the home page come May 18th to watch along with us as we see what Acer brings to the table next.