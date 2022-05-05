Acer unveils the Chromebook Spin 514 with the latest C-Series chip from Ryzen

Earlier today, HP took the wraps off its newest Chromebook models in the form of two premium 14-inch clamshell devices. These Chromebooks are geared toward the Enterprise sector and feature the latest 12th-gen CPUs from Intel along with the long-awaited Ryzen 5000 series from AMD. While we have yet to do any real-world testing on a production device with the AMD chipset, early benchmarks and AMD’s initial announcement have the Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors besting Intel’s current 11th-gen CPUs.

Following suit, Acer has just announced its next AMD-powered device and it comes in the form of a 14-inch FullHD convertible as well as options for consumers and enterprise customers alike. The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 and Enterprise Spin 512 feature the full range of Ryzen’s recently announced C-series 5000 processors designed specifically for Chromebooks. The 14-inch convertible is equipped with a 1920×1080 FullHD touch display with an option of a 100% sRGB panel. The display supports USI pens and the chassis is wrapped with aluminum on the top and bottom covers.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514

On the inside, the Chromebook Spin 514 will offer four Ryzen 5000 series processors with AMD Radeon Graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of NVMe storage. The new 514 also brings with it Wi-Fi 6 and the latest Bluetooth 5.2 for fast and solid connectivity. The new Chromebook is also built with durability in mind and even though it’s just over three pounds, it still comes bearing military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability. A Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad comes standard and shoppers will have the option of a backlit keyboard on select models.

Based on previous models, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 should be a very solid device and the new processors from AMD should bring this model up to the level of its Intel counterparts. Acer has put some focus on the workforce with this device by upgrading it to a FullHD webcam that features flare-reduction and a privacy shade. You will also find upward-firing speakers that are tuned by DTS which should result in clearer audio quality when you’re in a video meeting. The only discernable differences between the consumer and enterprise model are the slightly darker color of the latter and, of course, the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade that comes with that model.

Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 Key Specs

ChromeOS (optional Chrome Enterprise Upgrade)

Ryzen C-series processors 5825C/5625C/5425C/5125Cg

AMD Radeon Graphics

Up to 16GB dual-channel LPDDR4X SDRAM

Up to 256GB NVMe SSD Gen 3

14-in 1920×1080 FullHD touch display 45% sRGB or optional 100% sRGB

Full HD webcam with camera shutter and flare reduction

USI compatible. (Stylus not included)

Military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability

Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.2

Optional backlit keys

Gorilla Glass touchpad

DTS Audio w/two upward-firing speakers

2 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

HDMI and 3.5mm audio jack

3.3lbs

Availability