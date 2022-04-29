The Chrome Cast 166: Steam Deck arrives as the Pixel Watch looms large

In this episode of The Chrome Cast, we begin by discussing a brand-new piece of hardware that is now in the office: the Steam Deck. This portable gaming device is Linux through and through, and that means things that run smoothly on it should eventually run well on Chromebooks via the ‘Borealis’ container, too. While we may not be wildly excited about carrying around this large handheld (seriously, it looks like it ate a Nintendo Switch), the ramifications for what it is capable of give us great hope for the future of games on ChromeOS.

Unsurprisingly, we had to talk about the Pixel Watch as well. This yet-to-be-announced wearable has been all over the internet of late, and we had to review all that has gone down in just the last week with it. We’ve had a hands-on, an AMA, and some pricing leaks as well, so there’s a lot to discuss as we await Google I/O in just a couple weeks. My money is on a definite announcement at the annual developer conference, even if we don’t get the watch in-hand for a few months.

