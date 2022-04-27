Google CEO hints at possible Pixel product announcements at Google I/O

Google I/O is almost upon us and we have had lots of fun speculating on whether the leaked Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch devices will be unveiled – or at least teased – during the event. It seems that may be the case after all because, during Alphabet’s quarterly earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai shared his enthusiasm about how well the Pixel 6 is selling and threw in one singular line that left us all wondering about the possibilities:

I’m excited about the products we have coming and look forward to sharing more at Google I/O. Sundar Pichai, Google/Alphabet CEO

You could argue that one sentence says it all. The fact that he alludes to “products” (plural) right after sharing the good news about the Pixel 6 can only mean that he will be announcing both the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Watch, right? Well, not so fast.

Google is not particularly known for announcing hardware at Google I/O, though it has happened before with devices such as the Pixel 3a and the Pixel Buds A-Series. Although it makes sense and I’m personally pretty confident – or maybe hopeful – that at least one of these products will be teased, I am trying to temper my expectations as best as I can.

However, if the hype and the sheer amount of recent product leaks are any indications, then I’m saving my pennies. Google I/O 2022 is scheduled for May 11th & May 12th and will be an all-virtual event available to watch on Google’s official Youtube channel. Be there or be square.

Via Techradar