The Chrome Cast 164: The Pixel 6a approaches as Google I/O 2022 nears

On this episode of The Chrome Cast, much of our conversation is dominated by more news surrounding the upcoming Pixel 6a. With a stout spec sheet and a likely low price, this new phone from Google looks to hit a sweet spot we don’t see too often in the Android ecosystem. With the same Tensor SoC as the other two Pixel 6 phones, a bigger battery than the Pixel 6 and the same aesthetic appeal, we really feel Google could have a massive win on their hands with the 6a.

Additionally, we talked through the crazy pricing on HP’s upcoming Elite Dragonfly Chromebook and delved just a bit into Google’s propensity for software magic. With the new AFib algorithms getting the FDA go-ahead on Fitbit and Google’s iPhone reactions now appearing in messages, it’s fun to see how Google solves real world issues with software.

Notable Links

