The Chrome Cast 164: The Pixel 6a approaches as Google I/O 2022 nears

On this episode of The Chrome Cast, much of our conversation is dominated by more news surrounding the upcoming Pixel 6a. With a stout spec sheet and a likely low price, this new phone from Google looks to hit a sweet spot we don’t see too often in the Android ecosystem. With the same Tensor SoC as the other two Pixel 6 phones, a bigger battery than the Pixel 6 and the same aesthetic appeal, we really feel Google could have a massive win on their hands with the 6a.
Additionally, we talked through the crazy pricing on HP’s upcoming Elite Dragonfly Chromebook and delved just a bit into Google’s propensity for software magic. With the new AFib algorithms getting the FDA go-ahead on Fitbit and Google’s iPhone reactions now appearing in messages, it’s fun to see how Google solves real world issues with software.
Notable Links
- Win an Acer Chromebook 514
- Here’s how your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro could one day save your life
- Pixel 6a surfaces at the FCC with mmWave in tow
- Fitbit gets approval to use new AFib detection algorithm
- Google’s Pixel 6a could be a major disruptor
- How Google is solving its Emoji problem
- HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook surfaces on Google Shopping
- Google’s Pixel 6a retail packaging emerges in a new leak
This episode is also brought to you by NordVPN. CLICK HERE to try it out and get 2 years for $3.29 per month.