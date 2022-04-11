Google’s Pixel 6a retail packaging emerges in a new leak

We’re only a month out from Google I/O 2022 at this point, and that means any hardware set to debut at the yearly developer conference is also right around the corner. We’ve seen plenty of leaks and insider info on what could show up at the event, and it feels pretty certain Google will use the platform to launch the newest Pixel phone in the lineup as well as tease the much-anticipated Pixel Watch.

In a new leaked image obtained by TechXine, we now see that the upcoming device has retail packaging already out in the wild, further solidifying the Google I/O launch window we’ve all suspected for some time, now. Additional details directly from this box are scant, but the form factor, dual camera setup and overall Pixel aesthetic are all confirmed if this box is legit. From the looks of it, I’d wager it is.

The color option on display is a bit different from what we get on the existing Pixel 6 lineup with an all-black exterior that is a single color both on top and on bottom. Additionally, the railing around the edges looks to mimic the Pixel 6’s rough texture versus the smooth, glossy look of the Pixel 6 Pro.

All in all, this isn’t some massive leak of information as much as it is a solid confirmation that we should see the Pixel 6a very soon. With the same Tensor SoC that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have inside, this more-affordable phone from Google will likely hit a sweet spot of price and performance. Rumor has it the Pixel 6a will also come with a large 5000 mAh battery (that’s the same size as the larger Pixel 6 Pro) and that sort of upgrade is always welcome in a more budget-minded phone.

The most likely downgrade I’d suspect will be in the screen department. With what should be a 6.2-inch screen, I’d freely assume Google won’t supply the Pixel 6a with a 90hz refresh rate and will instead go with the more common 60hz option. While that will turn off some users, the battery life on a 60hz phone with a 5000 mAh battery should be absolutely beastly. Google I/O 2022 isn’t far off at this point, and with retail boxing already floating around, I’d imagine we’ll get an announcement and quick-turn availability next month. We’ll know more soon.

Featured Image Credit: TechXine